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Next round of Swansea Channel dredging underway

Dredging
May 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The next round of the Swansea Channel dredging program is now underway.

photo courtesy of Yasmin Catley MP fb

This latest round of dredging is set to remove around 10,000 cubic meters of sand and take about two months.

This will help to ensure a safe and navigable waterway for all boaties,” said the Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley. “I look forward to seeing the sand transfer pipeline being delivered later this year to support the ten year dredging strategy.”

Swansea Channel is the only entrance to Lake Macquarie, but its dynamic nature means sand build-up is a frequent hazard for larger vessels.

Historically, the lake was intermittently closed completely by sand. Dredging prevents this from reoccurring.

Regular dredging will maintain a navigable channel, improving safety and enhancing boat-based tourism and event opportunities around the lake.

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