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Home Dredging Today Dredging work on Kuala Baram Delta access channel in full swing

Dredging work on Kuala Baram Delta access channel in full swing

Dredging
May 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Miri Port Authority said that the Kuala Baram Delta access channel dredging project – a key initiative to strengthen Sarawak’s maritime capabilities – is in full swing.

photo courtesy of Miri Port Authority

This project is not only focusing on the development a port at sea, but also on ensuring long-term operational stability through the use of modern engineering and scientific approaches in creating a deep-water facility,” the Authority said.

Once completed, the deep-sea port will be able to accommodate large vessels, including cruise ships, which is expected to boost tourism and support economic growth in the region.

Also, the initiative aligns with the State’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS), aimed at driving sustainable development.

The project includes the deepening of the access channel to -5 meters, construction of two 6-kilometer training bunds (total 12 kilometers) to stabilize sediment movement, and upgrading of navigational aids to enhance maritime safety.

Dredging work is targeted for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.

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