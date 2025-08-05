Back to overview
King Company wins Manistee Harbor dredging contract

Dredging
August 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The King Company of Holland, MI, will once again perform maintenance dredging of the Manistee Harbor.

Photo courtesy of King Company

The company previously dredged Manistee Harbor in 2022 and 2024 under a similar contract. This time, approximately 40,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged from the harbor.

The contract, awarded by the Army Corps, calls for dredging operations between stations -28+00 to 0+00, and placing dredged material nearshore within 3,000 feet south of the south breakwater extending 2,000 feet south along the 4-foot to 12-foot contour.

The works will remove sediment buildup and maintain safe and efficient navigation in and out of the Manistee Harbor.

