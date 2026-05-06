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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Georgia launches construction phase of Anaklia Deep Sea Port

BREAKING NEWS: Georgia launches construction phase of Anaklia Deep Sea Port

Dredging
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Georgia has officially launched the construction phase of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

photo courtesy of Ivane Abashidze LinkedIn

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Mariam Kvrivishvili, visited Anaklia earlier this week to launch the maritime infrastructure works and review the ongoing progress on site. She was accompanied by the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Georgia, Irakli Chikovani, as well as Deputy Minister Tamara Ioseliani.

The maritime works – including dredging of the port aquatory and the design and construction of the breakwater – are being carried out by Jan De Nul, a member of Europe’s renowned “Big Four” in maritime engineering.

Mobilization and research phases have already been completed.

Construction materials, including massive rock formations required for the marine infrastructure, have been mobilized, while production of specialized X-block units is actively underway for the breakwater construction.

Under the project, the seabed in Anaklia will be deepened to 17.5 meters, and a 1,380-meter breakwater will be constructed.

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