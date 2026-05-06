Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Flying dredger at Isle of Palms

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Flying dredger at Isle of Palms

Dredging
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A large yellow lattice boom crane lifts a dredge barge complete with cutter head attachment over a coastal waterway during a waterway maintenance operation.

photo courtesy of Paco Hamm, USACE

Last year, USACE’s Charleston District, marked a milestone on the Isle of Palms by completing two forward-thinking dredging and sand placement efforts.

USACE said that their team, through the Breach Inlet Beneficial Use Projects, transformed routine maintenance of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) into an opportunity, relocating approximately 700,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand to strengthen and sustain the island’s coastal system, turning necessity into ingenuity.

Related News