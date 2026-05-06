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USACE resumes Grand Strand beach renourishment

Beach Nourishment
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Charleston District, in coordination with their local partners, is resuming the Grand Strand beach renourishment project following recent mechanical and scheduling delays.

photo courtesy of USACE

We recognize that construction during the summer months can be disruptive. However, completing this coastal storm risk management project prior to peak hurricane season is imperative to protect oceanfront homes, businesses, and infrastructure from severe storm surge,” said USACE.

Updated project timeline:

  • Reach 1 (North Myrtle Beach): Completed January 31.

Arcadian Shores: Operations begin in early May (this is a separate, locally funded project undertaken by Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach).

  • Reach 2 (Myrtle Beach): Sand placement is scheduled to begin in late May and conclude in July. Crews will maintain safe public access areas and coordinate around the City’s large-scale events.
  • Reach 3 (Garden City and Surfside Beach): Expected to begin in July and conclude in August 2026.

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