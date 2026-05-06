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President of Nauru meets ADB officials, spotlight on dredging

Dredging
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

President of Nauru, David Adeang, held a bilateral meeting with Lisa Wright, Alternate Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), earlier this week in Uzbekistan, to discuss key development priorities in Nauru.

photo courtesy of the Government of the Republic of Nauru

Discussions focused on the progress and challenges of the dredging projects in the country and ongoing solar energy initiatives.

The President raised concerns about delays, particularly in the completion of the port and solar projects.

At the meeting, Executive Director Wright reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to working closely with Nauru and assured that efforts will be made to address the delays and improve project delivery.

The meeting also reviewed broader ongoing engagements between ADB and Nauru, including support for sustainable development and energy security.

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