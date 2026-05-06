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Home Dredging Today TSHD Hegemann V visits Kooiman shipyard in Zwijndrecht for maintenance work

TSHD Hegemann V visits Kooiman shipyard in Zwijndrecht for maintenance work

Dredging
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hegemann V recently visited Kooiman Marine Group’s shipyard in Zwijndrecht for some maintenance work.

photo courtesy of Kooiman

The vessel is currently active in the Netherlands. Since she was in the area, maintenance was immediately carried out on one of the rudder propellers,” Kooiman said.

The dredger’s first mission ever was to dredge the Port of Wilhelmshaven in May 2023. The project included removal of 2 million m³ of dredged sediment from the harbor with spoils disposal in an approved offshore disposal area.

Kooiman handed over the 75.9 meter long Hegemann V to the owner Hegemann GmbH in February 2023.

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