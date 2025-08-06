Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: APM Terminals Pipavav inks Berth 6 deal with Van Oord

Business development
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

APM Terminals Pipavav has signed two contracts to accelerate development of a dedicated liquid cargo jetty (Berth 6) at its Pipavav Port site in Gujarat.

photo courtesy of APM

According to an official release, the firm engaged L&T Geostructure Pvt. Ltd. to construct the liquid jetty and associated marine infrastructure.

In parallel, Van Oord India Pvt. Ltd. will execute capital dredging and land reclamation works essential to the project.

The signing ceremony was attended by Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, Vice Chairman & CEO of the Gujarat Maritime Board, emphasizing the state’s support for port-led development and infrastructure expansion.

The company said that the new liquid jetty is expected to significantly enhance the port’s capacity to handle diversified cargo and improve service reliability.

