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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: KSR Marine’s CSD gears up for land reclamation job in the Maldives

EXCLUSIVE: KSR Marine’s CSD gears up for land reclamation job in the Maldives

Dredging
May 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

KSR Marine Services has relaunched their cutter suction dredger (CSD) KSR-VII Royal IHC Beaver 5016-C in the Maldives – following the completion of her extensive bi-annual maintenance and upgrade program.

photo courtesy of KSR

Over the past two months, KSR-VII underwent major maintenance, repair, and renewal works to ensure she continues operating at the highest standards for upcoming dredging job in the Maldives, the company said.

The works included:

• Major hull renewal works,
• Complete discharge and suction pipeline renewal,
• Installation of new spud brackets,
• Ladder strengthening and structural reinforcement,
• New gearbox installation and alignment works,
• Full main engine and auxiliary engine maintenance,
• Installation of new sacrificial anodes,
• Extensive steel and fabrication works,
• Mechanical and hydraulic system overhauls,
• Complete blasting and brand-new paint job.

With her maintenance completed successfully, KSR-VII is now back in operation and fully prepared to undertake another major reclamation project in the Maldives,” the company concluded.

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