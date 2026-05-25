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Jan De Nul: Icon of Dubai in full development

Dredging
May 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Palm Jebel Ali is one of the most ambitious development projects in Dubai. The artificial island is designed in the shape of a gigantic palm tree, with a central trunk and sixteen leaves. The project is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which focuses on large‑scale and well‑connected communities and will significantly contribute to residential and recreational space by the sea, Jan De Nul said.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Since 2024, we have been continuing the development of the archipelago, the construction of which we started between 2002 and 2008. We are finalizing the last palm leaves and the crown, which are protected by a crescent‑shaped breakwater. We do this on behalf of property developer Nakheel, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate,” Jan De Nul said.

“After shaping the crown and the palm leaves, we started constructing the beaches. Over a length of 64 kilometers, comparable to the entire Belgian coastline, we accurately profiled the shoreline.”

“We first removed silted material and then replenished the beaches with new sand to create a stable and high‑quality coastal strip. In a final phase, we will carry out ground improvement works to deliver the site ready for construction. In this way, the island is transforming into a habitable and iconic extension of Dubai.”

In the autumn of 2026, Jan De Nul is set to complete its work on the archipelago.

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