Sidecast dredging begins in Bogue Inlet

August 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that they plan to begin sidecast dredging in Bogue Inlet in the following days.

photo courtesy of Hank Heusinkveld, USACE

The work is expected to take place over a two-week period and will result in the shifting of navigation aids to a more central location in the inlet.

The sidecast dredge does not have the capability to place dredged material on the beach or in upland disposal sites, but rather ‘sprays’ the shoal material approximately 100 – 150 foot to the port or starboard side of the vessel and away from the channel,” Carteret County said.

The dredging program is expected to be fully covered by federal funding.

Located between Bogue Banks and Bear Island, the inlet is a federally authorized navigational channel and has served as a key point of egress from the area’s inner coastal waters to the ocean.

