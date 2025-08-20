EXCLUSIVE: Union Dredgers kicks off Palm Jebel Ali dredging work

Back to overview
Dredging
August 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Union Dredgers has officially started the dredging works on the iconic Palm Jebel Ali development for the construction of a seawater outfall line. 

photo courtesy of uniondredgers.com

According to the company, “this milestone project highlights our expertise in delivering large-scale marine infrastructure solutions across the UAE.”

The works are being carried out by using their advanced Helicoprion dredging equipment, built for precision, efficiency and performance in challenging marine environments.

Palm Jebel Ali is one of Dubai’s most ambitious waterfront projects, designed to enhance the city’s coastline with world-class residential, commercial and leisure spaces.

