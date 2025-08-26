Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Gator Dredging – New member of Dredging Contractors of America

Gator Dredging – New member of Dredging Contractors of America

Dredging
August 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) said that Gator Dredging, headquartered in Largo, Florida, is the newest member of the association.

photo courtesy of DCA

“We are very pleased to welcome Gator Dredging to DCA,” said William P. Doyle, CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America.

“Adding another strong U.S.-Flag dredging company underscores the essential services our Jones Act dredging companies provide in support of America’s national and economic security.”

Founded in 2005 by William Coughlin (Engineer) and Philip Findlay (General Contractor), Gator Dredging combines engineering expertise with a commitment to environmental stewardship. 

For over twenty years, Gator Dredging has successfully completed a wide range of projects throughout the Southeast United States, specializing in Inlet & ICWW dredging, beach renourishment, and comprehensive environmental restoration initiatives delivering high-impact solutions for coastal and ecological recovery.

“We look forward to advancing the interests of the U.S.-Flag Jones Act dredging industry,” added Philip Findlay, President of Gator Dredging. “Through dredging and maritime commerce, Gator Dredging helps ensure that America’s waterways remain navigable – while supporting the nation’s broader dredging mission.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles