Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME gears up for phase 2 of NEOM’s Oxagon

DEME gears up for phase 2 of NEOM’s Oxagon

Dredging
August 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group said that they are gearing up for the second phase of Oxagon, which will house advanced and clean industries in the $500 billion NEOM project in Saudi Arabia. 

photo courtesy of DEME

The site works are moving forward on the Red Sea coast, with contractors preparing the ground for large-scale dredging scheduled later this year.

DEME said: “Overseas, Dredging & Infra maintained a high activity-level in the Middle East. The team continued dredging and land reclamation works in Egypt on the Abu Qir 2 project with a strong deployment of hopper dredgers and a cutter dredger, also deployed a cutter dredger in Abu Dhabi and made further progress on the dry earth moving activities in Saudi Arabia for the Oxagon Phase 2 in preparation for cutter suction dredging work to start later this year.”

Oxagon Phase 2 will provide the existing Port of Duba with a new basin equipped with an extensive quayside tailored for handling automated container operations.

The dredging activities are set to enable the world’s largest ships to call at the port, according to DEME.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles