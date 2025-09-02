Dredging underway at Geraldton’s Fishing Boat Harbor

Back to overview
September 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mid West Ports Authority has begun routine maintenance dredging of the Fishing Boat Harbor (FBH).

Photo courtesy of MWPA

Maintenance dredging is common practice in ports around the world and involves returning key navigational areas to original design depths. It plays an essential role in ensuring safe navigation, vessel access and in keeping marine assets, like the harbor, operating.

The FBH Dredging project involves removing around 45,000m³ of naturally accumulated sediment to maintain safe vessel access.

The dredged sand is being stockpiled at Pages Beach, and will be later used as part of the Northern Beaches Stabilization Program, where sand is bypassed from Pages Beach to key points along Geraldton’s coastline.

Using the dredged material for beach nourishment has been identified as the best-performing option, supporting long-term coastal resilience by working with natural processes and ensuring valuable sediments are put to good use.

