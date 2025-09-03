Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging of Grand Haven Inner Harbor moves forward

Dredging of Grand Haven Inner Harbor moves forward

Dredging
September 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After months of relentless advocacy, U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten said that dredging will move forward in the Grand Haven Harbor imminently.

photo courtesy of Rep. Hillary Scholten fb

As of August 22, 2025, a U.S. Army Corps contract has been awarded, and dredging is set to begin this fall.

For months, the project’s future was uncertain due to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) new testing requirements necessary to issue dredging permits. 

Nature sets dredging schedules–not the government. The Grand Haven Inner Harbor dredging project has been delayed for far too long, and I am thrilled to see that it is finally moving forward,” said Representative Scholten.

“By acting now, we are ensuring that our state doesn’t lose out on critical federal funding or risk Grand Haven becoming unnavigable. I will continue working closely with EGLE and Governor Whitmer’s team to make sure this project is completed on schedule.”

The dredging of Grand Haven’s Inner Harbor is also vital for delivering aggregate materials used in construction and agriculture across the state.

Without dredging, nearly 2 million tons of materials could have gone undelivered this year, creating ripple effects across industries and potentially overwhelming nearby harbors unequipped to handle the volume.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles