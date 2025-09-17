Back to overview
Almost all set for the Popponesset Channel dredging campaign

Dredging
September 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mobilizing for the dredging of the Popponesset Approach Channel has officially kicked off in Mashpee, Massachusetts.

Photo courtesy of the Barnstable County

According to the town officials, mobilizing of the dredge equipment continues with the County Dredge Cod Fish II arriving on Saturday joining the Booster Barge and County Dredge Sand Shifter along with other support boats anchored inside of the Bay.

With the Time of Year (TOY) restriction for the endangered, threatened and species of special concern (Least, Common and Roseate Terns & Piping Plovers) ending on Monday, the town is planning to start dredging as early as Wednesday.

The Approach Channel dredging project will remove to 80,000 cubic yards of sand, improving navigation and maritime safety, while simultaneously reinforcing the Spit barrier beach to bolster coastal resilience.

Boaters are urged to exercise extreme caution when navigating in this area as there will be submerged pipe and other hazards throughout the project area.

