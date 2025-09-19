Duwamish Services to dredge Snohomish River Federal Channel in Everett, WA

Back to overview
Dredging
September 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District has awarded a $1.9 million contract to Duwamish Services LCC for maintenance dredging of the Snohomish River.

Photo courtesy of Duwamish Services

The FY25 Everett Dredging contract includes removal of approximately190,000 cubic yards of material from two sections of the Snohomish River Federal Navigation Channel.

According to the Corps, the material will be dredged by a hydraulic pipeline dredge and placed in Parcel “O” and Jetty Island.

The dredging will occur within the in-water work window of October 16, 2025, through February 14, 2026.

