WEDA Pacific Chapter Conference 2025

Dredging
September 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association has announced that the room block for the upcoming WEDA Pacific Chapter Conference will be closing on September 28th.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2025 WEDA Pacific Chapter Conference will take place from October 21–23, 2025, in beautiful Alohilani Resort, Waikiki, Hawaii.

WEDA also announced several highlights of the conference, including:

  • Opening Remarks by USACE Honolulu District Commander, Lt. Col. Biggerstaff: As the commander of the USACE Honolulu District, he will provide valuable insights into the Corps’ latest initiatives and the critical role of dredging in the region.
  • USACE Partnering Session: Join WEDA and USACE for this invaluable session with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and explore the latest trends, regulations, and strategies in partnering with the Corps for dredging projects. This is a must-attend for anyone working with government agencies in the dredging space.
  • Dredging 201 Course: This course offers a comprehensive dive into key industry fundamentals. It’s perfect for professionals looking to expand their skills and understanding of the dredging process.

For more info on the conference and the registration, check out the WEDA website.

