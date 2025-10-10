Barren Island phase 2 construction in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
October 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District is urging boaters in the Chesapeake Bay to steer clear of ongoing construction activities near the Mid-Bay Island Project, located adjacent to the islands of James and Barren in western Dorchester County.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Barren Island phase 2 construction began in January 2025 and is expected to last approximately three years.

Sand and sediment required for construction will be dredged from Borrow Area B (sand) and the Honga River navigation channel (sediment) and transported or piped to Barren Island.

Through 2027, USACE expects to see increased barge and vessel activity as well as marked material pipes throughout the water north, west, and south of the island. For reference, the barge mooring locations and Borrow Area B are approximately 1.2 nautical miles west of Barren Island.

Barren Island project components that will be constructed during phase 2 include:

  • Building two islands along the southern breakwater that will create bird habitat.
  • Building structures inside the southern sill for dredged material containment.
  • Creation of the southern spillway, which controls water release during and after dredged material placement.
  • Replacing the existing northeast sill foundation with stronger foundation material and installing the remaining northeast stone sill.
  • Dredging in the Honga River Channel and placement of dredged material in the southwestern wetland for habitat restoration.

The construction is part of Baltimore District’s Mid-Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, which is in partnership with the Maryland Port Administration to restore 2,072 acres of lost remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island, using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, respectively.

