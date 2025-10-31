Maintenance dredging wraps up at Geraldton Fishing Boat Harbor

Back to overview
Dredging
October 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mid West Ports Authority said that their routine maintenance dredging work at the Fishing Boat Harbor in Geraldton is now complete.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

These works play a crucial role in keeping this important marine hub safe and accessible for vessels year-round, the Authority said.

The next stage of the project is the removal of the dredged sand stockpiled at Pages Beach. This will be transported to the northern beaches in stages, helping replenish and protect our northern beaches, boosting coastal resilience and ensuring valuable natural sediments are put to great use,” they said.

Maintenance dredging removes naturally accumulated sediment from within the harbor and navigational channel to return it to its original design depth, and differs to capital dredging, which involves enlarging or deepening navigation channels.

Maintaining safe and efficient navigation is vital to supporting national and international trade, economic development in the Mid West region and its continued connection to global markets the Authority concluded.

