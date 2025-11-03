Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Fredericia Container Terminal A/S launched

Fredericia Container Terminal A/S launched

Business development
November 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Following the completion of the port expansion at Fredericia Harbor, the company Fredericia Container Terminal A/S is now operational, with Fredericia Shipping as the majority shareholder and APM Terminals and ADP as minority shareholders.

photo courtesy of APM Terminals

With over 150,000 square meters of container space and a 450-metre deep-water quay, the newly established company Fredericia Container Terminal A/S is well-positioned to meet the growth potential of the Southern Denmark Region.

With our investment in the port expansion and the securing of capacity to meet the rising container growth, which has been consistent in recent years, we are now even better prepared to respond to the current trend: shipping lines are seeking ports located close to the cargo’s final destination,” said Rune D. Rasmussen, CEO Associated Danish Ports A/S.

“This trend is also driving growth at Fredericia Harbor, and we therefore expect to invest further in development through Fredericia Container Terminal A/S within the next few years.”

Fredericia Shipping A/S holds the majority stake in the company and will continue to manage, administer, and operate the terminal as before, while APM Terminals, through its non-controlling minority share, will contribute investments and international expertise.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles