Sand renourishment underway in Portarlington

Coastal Erosion
December 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A coastal protection project in Portarlington is moving forward, Bellarine Bayside said.

photo courtesy of Bellarine Bayside

We’re carrying out sand renourishment and beach profiling on the Portarlington main beach over the coming weeks,” Bellarine said in its latest project update.

The main goals of this projects are:

  • repairing damage caused by the highly variable spring weather,
  • boosting shoreline resilience against coastal erosion,
  • improving beach access.

Heavy machinery will be operating on the beach, and some areas will be closed during works, the company concluded.

