VIDEO: CSD Sand Shifter returns to Popponesset Bay, Big Dig job wraps up

December 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Barnstable County Dredge Department completed the Popponesset Bay “Big Dig” dredging project last Friday in Mashpee, marking the largest project undertaken by the department since its formation thirty years ago.

photo courtesy of capecod.gov

The project began in mid-September and utilized both of the County’s dredgers, Cod Fish II and Sand Shifter, each working in separate sections of the channel.

The estimated total volume dredged is approximately 55,000 cubic yards. All dredged material was placed on Poppy Spit, where it was used to rebuild the beach and strengthen coastal protection.

This video captures the County dredge Sand Shifter being brought back inside Popponesset Bay at the end of the day after completing the final cut on the “Big Dig” dredging project in Mashpee:

