Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord appoints new Chief Transformation Officer

Van Oord appoints new Chief Transformation Officer

Dredging
January 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord today has appointed Mr. Jeroen Sanders as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), effective March 1, 2026.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Jeroen brings more than 28 years of experience in leading transformation and change initiatives. He most recently served as Chief Transition Officer at Enexis Groep, following several other senior roles within the organization. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions in the energy industry, including at Essent,” Van Oord said.

The CTO is a new Executive Committee role within Van Oord.

Jeroen will oversee the company’s transformation agenda and lead Van Oord’s multi-year transformation programs focused on strengthening effectiveness and operational excellence, the Dutch company concluded.

Related News