Back to overview
Home Dredging Today VIDEO: CSD Sand Shifter resumes Yarmouth dredging, CSD Cod Fish II remains frozen

VIDEO: CSD Sand Shifter resumes Yarmouth dredging, CSD Cod Fish II remains frozen

Dredging
February 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Barnstable County’s dredge vessel Sand Shifter has resumed operations in the Parker’s River Approach Channel in Yarmouth following a weather-related pause caused by high winds and extreme cold temperatures.

photo courtesy of Barnstable County

Dredging restarted this week after several weeks of delay, with crews taking advantage of a brief window of favorable conditions.

The current scope of work focuses on clearing shoaling between the jetties and along the southern portion of the channel.

Sand removed from the channel is being placed on Seagull Beach as part of ongoing beach renourishment efforts.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Youtube.

This project represents the first of two planned dredging efforts in Yarmouth. Once work in the Parker’s River Approach Channel is complete, the dredge team will move on to scheduled projects in Chatham and Harwich.

The County’s other dredge, Cod Fish II, remains frozen in place on the north side of Sesuit Harbor in Dennis.

The U.S. Coast Guard will arrive early next week to assist with icebreaking operations, allowing the dredge to return to service.

Related News