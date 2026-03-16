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Sacramento Weir Widening: Progress Update Winter 2026 (VIDEO)

Infrastructure
March 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Sacramento District has just released a very interesting video named ‘Sacramento Weir Widening: Progress Update Winter 2026’.

photo courtesy of USACE

The video captures the latest construction of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project, showcasing the most recent work on the weir.

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View on Youtube.

The Sacramento Weir Widening Project is split into two projects: 

  • The Sac Bypass Widening project is  in construction and managed by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR),
  • Sacramento Weir Widening Project construction is underway led by the USACE, Sacramento District.  

USACE, Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency,  and the Central Valley Flood Protection Board supported by California Department of Water Resources partnered to construct this project, with an estimated completion date for flood features by 2027 and final site clean up and erosion control planting will be completed in 2028. 

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