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EXCLUSIVE: Malmporten dredging plans move forward

Dredging
April 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Swedish Maritime Administration said that they are moving ahead with its Malmporten dredging project. Qualified bidders have until April 17 to submit their proposals for the dredging works.

photo courtesy of malmporten.se

Preparatory dredging at Luleå Port started during the summer of 2024 and reached completion in October of that year.

A joint procurement for the larger dredging works and the new deep-sea port quay was halted in February 2025 because submitted bids exceeded the allocated budget.

The project has since been modified to maintain safety and capacity standards while lowering overall expenditure.

A new tender process was launched in September 2025 and is currently in its second phase after initial prequalifications. 

Dredging operations are scheduled to begin mid-May 2027. This work will include the construction of the new deep-sea port, the surrounding port area and the fairways.

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