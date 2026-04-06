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Home Dredging Today Work to repair beach erosion in North Wildwood about to begin

Work to repair beach erosion in North Wildwood about to begin

Coastal Protection
April 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Officials in North Wildwood, New Jersey, have announced plans to repair severe beach erosion that has left the city’s infrastructure at imminent risk of damage, including a potential dune breach.

photo courtesy of City of North Wildwood

The construction project, focused on building a new bulkhead, is set to begin this week.

North Wildwood’s beaches are a critical part of the city’s tourism economy, and the severe erosion threatens not just the beaches themselves but also the surrounding infrastructure like roads and buildings.

The project is expected to be completed before Memorial Day.

Recently, the City Mayor Salvatore Zampirri met with Assistant Secretary of the Army Civil Works Adam Telle, U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew, and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NJDEP to discuss the ongoing beach situation in North Wildwood.

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