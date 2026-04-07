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Dredging Corporation of India, Colombo Dockyard enter strategic alliance

Dredging
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has entered into a new agreement with Colombo Dockyard PLC, focusing on drydocking and ship repair services for DCI’s fleet.

photo courtesy of DCI

The agreement was signed by Capt. S. Divakar, Managing Director and CEO of the Dredging Corporation of India, and Thimira S. Godakumbura, Managing Director and CEO of Colombo Dockyard PLC.

According to Colombo Dockyard, this agreement marks a major milestone for the company and Sri Lanka’s maritime industry.

Colombo Dockyard CEO, Thimira S. Godakumbura, said that the company had successfully entered into the agreement with DCI to bring Indian dredgers to Sri Lanka for maintenance and repair services, describing it as a significant achievement that had been pursued for several years.

Godakumbura also said that the partnership with the Indian company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) enabled the required synergy that ultimately led to the signing of the MoU.

The agreement is set to bring high-value drydocking and ship repair business from India to Colombo Dockyard, further strengthening maritime industry cooperation between Sri Lanka and India, the companies concluded.

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