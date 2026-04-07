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Dredging starts on Lake Endeavour launch channel

Dredging
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Parkes Shire Council said that works to deepen the launch channel at Lake Endeavour will begin on Monday, April 13, 2026.

photo courtesy of Parkes Shire Council

Construction is expected to take approximately four weeks, weather permitting, with the area anticipated to reopen on 9 May 2026.

This project is supported through funding from Transport for NSW Maritime’s Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grants Program. Parkes Shire Council has secured $133,220 in grant funding and will contribute $52,480 towards the total project cost of $185,700.

The upgrade will significantly improve the safety, accessibility, and usability of the lake for a wide range of users, including kayakers, paddleboarders, and non-motorized boating enthusiasts, as well as the Parkes Dragon Boat Club, who train regularly on the lake,” the Council said.

Deepening the launch channel is also set to enhance fishing opportunities through improved access for non-motorized craft and potential for community fishing events.

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