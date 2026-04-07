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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord kicks off Itajaí-Açu River dredging

EXCLUSIVE: Van Oord kicks off Itajaí-Açu River dredging

Dredging
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations on the Itajaí-Açu River channel are underway. This action marks the beginning of the work outlined in the contract signed with Van Oord, which is responsible for the maintenance dredging of the waterway access channel, Port of Itajaí said.

photo courtesy of portoitajai.com.br

According to civil engineer and dredging superintendent at Van Oord, Stephanie Creato Souza, the project began two days ago with water injection dredging, taking advantage of available berths at the Port of Itajaí for material removal and restoration of operational depths.

“We are starting the water injection dredging operations with the WID Njord, and we are taking advantage of available berths to remove materials and restore the operational depths of the Port of Itajaí. The goal is to maintain navigability and safe maneuverability in the channel,” Creato Souza said.

The contract value is R$ 63.8 million ($12.4 million), with an initial term of 12 months and the possibility of extension, in accordance with legal provisions, for up to 48 months.

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