Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul’s TSHD Filippo Brunelleschi wraps up Veymandoo job

Jan De Nul’s TSHD Filippo Brunelleschi wraps up Veymandoo job

Land Reclamation
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said today that they completed land reclamation of 25 hectares in Th. Veymandoo in just 23 days.

photo courtesy of MACL

For this project, MACL used one of the world’s largest trailing suction hopper dredgers – Jan De Nul’s Filippo Brunelleschi. 

During his visit to Veymandoo in September last year, Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, emphasized that expanding land area on the island is key for the island’s development.

MACL officials also added this milestone supports continued infrastructure development and regional growth across the Maldives.

Related News