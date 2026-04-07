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Home Dredging Today Van Drew announces $99M for South Jersey beach replenishment works

Van Drew announces $99M for South Jersey beach replenishment works

Beach Nourishment
April 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Congressman Jefferson Van Drew said that South Jersey will receive $99 million in federal funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replenish and protect key beaches in the region. This is the biggest investment in New Jersey beach projects in a year without a hurricane.

photo courtesy of USACE

“I have been working closely with the Army Corps to make sure South Jersey is a priority, and today we are seeing that pay off in a massive way,” said Congressman Van Drew.

“This announcement delivers $99 million for beach replenishment across Ocean City, Strathmere, Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor. This is a huge investment for our shoreline, one of the largest we have ever seen, and it is going to make a real difference.”

“For months, I have been saying we needed to use disaster funding to get some of these projects done, and that is exactly what we did to unlock funding for places like Avalon and Stone Harbor. On top of this, we are also seeing additional investments in dredging across South Jersey, with more than $5 million going toward projects on the Salem River, Maurice River, Cold Spring Inlet, and the New Jersey Intracoastal Waterway, along with continued work to deepen the Salem and Maurice Rivers.”

According to Van Drew, the necessary support to move forward with the redesign of the Wildwoods project was also secured.

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