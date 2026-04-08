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Home Dredging Today Boskalis in Mexico: Maintenance dredging and land reclamation go hand in hand

Boskalis in Mexico: Maintenance dredging and land reclamation go hand in hand

Dredging
April 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maintenance dredging and land reclamation rarely go hand in hand. But sometimes both objectives can be achieved within a single project, Boskalis said.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

This is currently the case in Mexico, where their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Crestway is maintaining the Port of Veracruz while using some of the dredged material to reclaim new land within the port.

According to Boskalis, this is “a striking example of circular dredging, making maximum use of the sand and silt extracted from the port. Besides this, the Crestway is also dredging near some of the quays in the northern Port of Veracruz.”

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Although the Crestway has been active in Mexican port cities more frequently in recent years, Veracruz is new territory for Boskalis.

By carrying out this combined scope of work safely and efficiently, the crew of the 5,600 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger is already demonstrating what it is capable of, Boskalis concluded.

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