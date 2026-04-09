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Home Dredging Today Carbajal secures $6M for Santa Barbara Harbor dredging

Carbajal secures $6M for Santa Barbara Harbor dredging

Dredging
April 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

California Representative Salud Carbajal has secured $6.15 million for Santa Barbara Harbor’s dredging project.

photo courtesy of USACE

The funding was secured through the Fiscal Year 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan, an annual civil works initiative focused on infrastructure improvements.

“The Santa Barbara Harbor serves an important role in our local economy and emergency response services,” said Carbajal. “This federal funding will ensure our harbor is deep enough to continue handling maritime commerce and tourism while providing the U.S. Coast Guard with the reliable channels for public safety and national security missions.”

Santa Barbara Mayor, Randy Rowse, added: “Santa Barbara Harbor is the pulse of our community. Without regular federal maintenance dredging, the consequences for public safety, our local economy, and our way of life are severe. Securing $6.15 million in federal funding for dredging is an essential step toward ensuring that the harbor remains safe and navigable for everyone who depends on it.

Santa Barbara Harbor serves as a critical hub for maritime commerce, tourism, and public safety operations.

According to Carbajal, the dredging project will help keep the harbor at appropriate depths so that commercial vessels, recreational users, and emergency response ships can operate safely. 

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