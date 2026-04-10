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Home Dredging Today Dredging on Little River Inlet starts next week

Dredging on Little River Inlet starts next week

Dredging
April 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Charleston District, will start dredging the Little River Inlet, Horry County, in the following days.

photo courtesy of USACE

This maintenance project, set to begin next week, will remove about 65,000 cubic yards of sand from a shoal in the federal navigation channel and use that material to stabilize the northern jetty.

According to USACE, “jetty maintenance is critical as Little River Inlet provides the only access for miles in each direction to the Atlantic Ocean for commercial and recreational fishing. This sand placement is important as it will help prevent flanking of the jetty from erosion.”

Additionally, contractors will plant the sand dike with appropriate native vegetation to aid in erosion control after completing jetty rehabilitation.

USACE said that the project will take 30-45 days to complete.

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