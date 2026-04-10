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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC, Nam Trieu Shipyard sign deal for new Easydredge TSHD

EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC, Nam Trieu Shipyard sign deal for new Easydredge TSHD

Dredging
April 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC and Nam Trieu Shipyard have signed a contract for the construction of a new Easydredge 2700XL trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes (CVM).

photo courtesy of Bryan Irion LinkedIn

Commenting the latest news, Bryan Irion, Site Manager International Production – Nam Trieu Shipyard, said: “The signing of this new contract marks another significant step in the ongoing partnership between Royal IHC and Nam Trieu Shipyard in Vietnam.”

In March 2026, Royal IHC and CVM signed a contract for the delivery of an Easydredge 2700XL TSHD. 

The Easydredge 2700XL is part of Royal IHC’s proven range of standardized hopper dredgers, designed to combine cost-efficiency, adaptability, and ease of operation. With a hopper capacity of approximately 3,300 m³, the vessel is tailored for maintenance dredging and land reclamation projects, offering a robust and versatile solution for La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes,” Royal IHC said.

The vessel will be customized to meet CVM’s specific operational needs, including greater autonomy, upgraded bow thruster and propulsion power, expanded accommodation, and advanced automation systems – optimizing performance in challenging riverine conditions. 

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