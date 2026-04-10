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The Entrance dredging nears end

Dredging
April 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging program at The Entrance is well underway and nearing completion, Central Coast Council said.

photo courtesy of Central Coast Council

So far, an estimated 24,000m3 of sand has been removed from a projected 30,000m3. This includes re-establishment of a pilot channel similar to previous years which Council can excavate in accordance with The Entrance Management Procedure during a flood.

According to the Council, sand nourishment has taken place along the track from Karagi carpark, and on the western side of the spit that has been narrowed by erosion.

Additional sand has been placed on the ocean side from the beach access to the carpark south along the sand spit, as well as north of Karagi Reserve on the ocean beach to better mitigate coastal erosion impacts.

Work is set to continue until the beginning of May.

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