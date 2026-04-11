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Senator Britt secures additional $34M for Port of Mobile dredging

Dredging
April 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Alabama Senator Katie Britt has announced a $34 million increase for the Mobile Bay in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fiscal Year 2026 Work Plan, which the Corps uses to prioritize its civil works projects and funding needs.

photo courtesy of Senator Katie Boyd Britt fb

Following advocacy from Senator Britt, this funding increase of more than 60% will allow additionally flexibility to dispose of dredged material and increase beneficial use sites.

“It’s Alabama the Beautiful for a reason. The Mobile Bay is the gateway to our state and a hub for global commerce. I’m encouraged to see the U.S. Army Corps’ work plan recognize the need for increased funding,” said Senator Britt. “This investment will ensure the Port of Mobile continues to grow as the premier deepwater port in the Gulf of America, while preserving the Bay’s natural resources.”

Last year, Senator Britt’s advocacy also helped secure significantly higher levels of funding for Mobile Bay in the Army Corps of Engineers Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan. 

Senator Britt also authored a 2024 law which directs the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure no less than 70% of dredged material is used for beneficial use.

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