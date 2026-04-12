Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Emergency dredging starts on Manasquan River

Emergency dredging starts on Manasquan River

Dredging
April 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Emergency dredging is underway in the Manasquan River to address issues in Wills Hole Thorofare.

photo courtesy of NJDOT

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), their contractor is mobilizing equipment in the area to do the work.

Boaters should use no-wake speed near or when passing all project equipment,” NJDOT said in its announcement. “Be alert to the marked pipeline crossing the Manasquan River, running along Wills Hole Thorofare, and the dredged material placement area located at the Fisherman’s Cove Beach.”

The emergency dredging is necessary to maintain safe navigation and access through the Manasquan River, which is an important waterway for recreational and commercial boating in the region.

Related News