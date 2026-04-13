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Home Dredging Today Aberaeron dredging about to begin

Aberaeron dredging about to begin

Dredging
April 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ceredigion County Council said that they will be dredging the Aberaeron Harbor Entrance between April 16 and 23, 2026.

photo courtesy of Ceredigion County Council

During this period, the crews will also complete interim works to the South Pier rock groyne, to help reduce shingle build up and maintain safer access to the harbor.

According to the Council, these works are “temporary measures whilst we continue developing a long-term solution to the issue of shingle build up.”

We understand that people are concerned about the ongoing shingle deposits at the harbor entrance. We are actively working with our design consultants to develop a sustainable long-term solution, and we will be consulting with NRW throughout the process,” the Council concluded.

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