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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: ZPMC to build new TSHD for China State Construction Engineering Corporation

EXCLUSIVE: ZPMC to build new TSHD for China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Dredging
April 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery (ZPMC) has won a contract to build a 10,000 m³ self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

photo courtesy of ZPMC

China State Construction Engineering Corporation is the sole platform company for hydraulic engineering operations under China State Construction. It was jointly established by China State Construction and Shanghai International Port Group.

They currently own a fleet of pile-driving vessels, semi-submersible barges, crane ships, floating mixing vessels, sea barges, and tugboats, as well as supporting construction equipment for rail transit.

At the moment, ZPMC is building China’s first ultra-large self-propelled TSHD with a 25,000 m³ capacity – the Xin Hai Jing 1 – which was launched on March 6, 2026.

Also, work is underway on the Jun Guang, China’s first-of-its-kind and Asia’s largest TSHD, which was independently researched, designed and built in China.

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