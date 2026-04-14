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Italdraghe introduces new amphibious excavator

Dredging
April 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Italdraghe has just introduced their new amphibious excavator.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

Thanks to its amphibious hydraulic undercarriage, this machine can operate effectively in working areas with unstable and varying ground conditions, such as marshlands, more compact areas, and sections with greater depth, ensuring operational continuity, stability, and reliability.

A further key advantage is the possibility to install additional side pontoons with stabilizing spuds, allowing the amphibious excavator to further extend its operating range and allowing it to operate even in deeper water conditions.

According to the Italian company, this achievement reflects the experience gained over the years in the field.

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