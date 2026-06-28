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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shaping the future coastline of Lagos with DEME’s TSHD Bonny River

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shaping the future coastline of Lagos with DEME’s TSHD Bonny River

Business development
June 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Bonny River was active on the Eko Atlantic City development recently, delivering thousands of cubic meters of sand per cycle and supporting Phase 5 sandfilling along Victoria Island’s coastline. This work continues to drive the expansion of a new urban peninsula protected by the “Great Wall of Lagos.”

photo courtesy of Eko Atlantic

Commissioned in 2018 and operated by DEME, this advanced trailing suction hopper dredger is among the most sophisticated of its kind globally. With a hopper capacity of about 15,000 m³ and dredging capability reaching over 100 meters, it is built for large-scale land reclamation and deep-water operations.

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Built on the coastline of Lagos, Eko Atlantic aims to create a brand-new, eco-friendly financial hub while actively protecting the city from severe ocean surges and erosion.

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