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Home Dredging Today Jimmys Beach nourishment starts soon

Jimmys Beach nourishment starts soon

Capital Dredging
June 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

MidCoast Council said that they will start beach nourishment of Jimmys Beach and undertake repair works of the damaged access road to the sand transfer station on Monday, July 6.

photo courtesy of midcoast.nsw.gov.au

Sand nourishment of Jimmys Beach is set to reduce the risks associated with coastal erosion in this area, the Council said.

Jimmys Beach is located on the Winda Woppa peninsula at Hawks Nest. It is one of 15 coastal areas identified by the NSW Government as a coastal erosion hotspot.

According to the Council, dredging of the Myall River provides the sand for the sand nourishment program.

Works will take place between July 6 and August 14, 2026, weather permitting. 

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