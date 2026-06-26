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Avarua Harbor dredging plan on the table

Business development
June 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The National Environment Service Cook Islands (NES) has received a project proposal from the Cook Islands Ports Authority (CIPA) for planned dredging works within Avarua Harbor.

photo courtesy of environment.gov.ck

As required under the Environment Act and the National Environment Regulations, NES carried out an initial assessment to determine the level of environmental oversight needed. Given the scale of the activity and the potential for notable effects on the surrounding marine and community environment, the proposal has been classified as a Tier 3 project, NES said.

The dredging is intended to improve safe and reliable access for vessels using the harbor. Over time, natural coastal processes have contributed to the gradual build up of sediment within the basin, reducing navigational depth and making entry and manoeuvring more difficult for port users.

The proposed works aim to clear these accumulated materials and support the continued functioning of the harbor, which plays an important role in local transport and maritime operations, NES said in its announcement.

A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been completed by the proponent. In line with regulatory requirements, the EIA will now enter a 30-day public review period starting today and closing on July 26, 2026.

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