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Home Dredging Today AD Ports, EGA sign Khalifa Port development deal, dredging included

AD Ports, EGA sign Khalifa Port development deal, dredging included

Business development
June 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

AD Ports Group and Emirates Global ‎Aluminium (EGA) have signed an ‎agreement to enhance EGA’s dedicated berth at Khalifa Port.‎

photo courtesy of adportsgroup.com

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group and EGA will jointly ‎invest AED 84 million ($22.8 million) in a multi-phase berth enhancement program to upgrade EGA’s ‎dedicated port infrastructure and accommodate Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels, which ‎can transport 15–20% more cargo than the Capesize vessels currently calling at ‎EGA’s berth.

Upon completion of the planned works by August 2028, the upgraded berth is expected ‎to support the handling of approximately 8 million tons of bulk cargo annually. The ‎project will also enhance operational flexibility by enabling the installation of additional ‎unloader facilities,” AD Ports said.

In addition, the enhancement program includes:

  • dredging works,
  • upgrades to the existing capping ‎beam,
  • the installation of new bollards and fenders,

  • the extension of crane beams and ‎foundations, and
  • the provision of additional utility connections.

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