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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: CARP opens bids for Martín García dredging, Boskalis and Jan De Nul shortlisted

EXCLUSIVE: CARP opens bids for Martín García dredging, Boskalis and Jan De Nul shortlisted

Business development
June 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Administrative Commission of the River Plate (CARP) opened the financial bids corresponding to International Public Tender No. 1/2026 yesterday. It sets out the contracting conditions for the dredging, maintenance, widening, and potential improvement works on the Martín García Channel.

photo courtesy of gub.uy

On June 12, the Technical Evaluation stage of the Tender was concluded, which ensures the navigability conditions and the development of strategic improvements for the waterway, and provides for a contractual term of five years, with an option to extend for another five additional years.

At that stage, through CARP Resolution No. 14/26, JAN DE NUL N.V. and BOSKALIS INTERNATIONAL URUGUAY S.A. were declared Qualified Bidders.

Yesterday, the Economic Offers of both companies were opened for the execution of the contract for an initial term of 5 years, resulting in:

  • Offer No. 1 – JAN DE NUL N.V. – in the amount of $65.994.000, and
  • Offer No. 3 – BOSKALIS INTERNATIONAL URUGUAY S.A. – in the amount of $149.279.315.

Following the opening of the financial bids, CARP will begin the evaluation phase in accordance with the established tender documents and procedures.

The Martín García Channel extends for about 106.5km from km 39 of the Common Zone Channel of the Río de la Plata to km 0 of the Uruguay River and is an important route for the foreign trade of Argentina and Uruguay.

The waterway has a depth of 34 feet, equivalent to 10.36m, in soft bottoms, and 38 feet, equivalent to 11.58m, in hard bottoms. It was built as a single-lane canal for vessels of up to 245m in length and 32.6m in beam.

According to CARP, this dredging program is a fundamental step in guaranteeing the navigability and safety of the Martín García Channel, a strategic infrastructure for trade and regional connectivity.

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